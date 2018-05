Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patricia Patkau named on of five international jurors at Venice Biennale

Canadian Architect reported that Patricia Patkau, a UBC professor emerita in the school of architecture and landscape architecture, will be one of the jurors on the International Jury of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition.

She taught at UBC for more than two decades.