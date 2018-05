Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lessons from Montecito: Science’s credibility is at stake

Sean W. Fleming, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, wrote an op-ed for Wired about scientist credibility.

“Profound ambivalence about the intellectual and moral reliability of scientists has an old and refined pedigree,” Fleming wrote.