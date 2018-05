Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

40ish? Welcome to world of perimenopause, a.k.a. ‘sexy menopause’

Chatelaine interviewed Jerilynn C. Prior, a UBC professor of endocrinology and metabolism and scientific director at the Centre for Menstrual Cycle and Ovulation Research.

She discussed how she believes there is a taboo related to women’s reproduction.