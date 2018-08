Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Victoria Day 2018: 65 things to do around Metro Vancouver

The Province highlighted several upcoming events on UBC campus.

The article mentioned the Museum of Anthropology’s exhibit, Arts of Resistance: Politics and The Past In Latin America, and Rufus Wainwright’s performance at the Chan Centre.