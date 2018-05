Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC psychology prof receives prestigious prize

News 1130 reported that Janet Werker, a UBC psychology researcher and Canada Research Chair, is one of five winners of the prestigious Killam Prize.

She is being recognized for her work in examining the relationship between children and language.