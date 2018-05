Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Owners of multimillion dollar Vancouver home owners say they can’t stomach tax bump

The Canadian Press interviewed Tom Davidoff, a professor of strategy and business economics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about a tax bump on homes assessed at over $3 million.

He said that since the tax is low relative to property values, it will be negligible even after years of accrual.

The CP story appeared on CTV, Financial Post, Huffington Post, in the Toronto Star, Vancouver Courier and Surrey Now Leader.