Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jailed Indian academic G.N. Saibaba wins support from human rights activists in Canada

Anne Murphy, a UBC Asian studies professor, weighed in on the incarceration of Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba for the Georgia Straight.

Murphy is one academic helping to raise awareness about Saibaba’s case.