Insurance turns to coral reefs and mangroves as ocean risks surge

Reuters interviewed Rashid Sumaila, director of the Fisheries Economic Unit at UBC, for a story about the possibility that coral reefs, mangroves and fish could have their own insurance policies.

Sumaila noted it is important to be mindful of the problems facing the oceans that an insurance model would not address.