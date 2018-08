Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

InSight lander will use seismology to see on Mars

CBC Radio’s Quirks and Quarks reported on a project involving Catherine Johnson, a UBC professor, and co-investigator of the international team measuring seismic activity on Mars.

It is the first time a seismometer will be deployed on another planet.