Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Employees from Costco, Walmart share worst horror stories

A UBC study on how consumers interact with retail workers was featured in an article on Business Insider U.K.

The study found that people tend to treat retail workers poorly while bargain hunting.