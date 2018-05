Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blaming Vancouver’s affordability crisis on foreigners ‘a red herring’: UBC prof

CBC interviewed Henry Yu, a UBC historian who studies race and immigration, for an article on Vancouver housing.

He discussed how race and immigration are included in the discussion on housing affordability in Vancouver.