Why Meghan Markle could save the monarchy

CTV interviewed Sarika Bose, a sessional lecturer in UBC’s English department, about Meghan Markle’s influence on the British monarchy.

Bose discussed the impact after certain marriage laws were repealed in 2015 and how this illustrates the modernization of the Royal Family.