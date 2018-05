Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Big Data meets overfishing

Reuters mentioned a UBC study in an article about how illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and overfishing deplete fish stocks.

According to The Sea Around Us, a research initiative involving UBC and the University of Western Australia, global marine catches have declined by 1.2 million tonnes a year since 1996.