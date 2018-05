Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re fishing exactly the wrong fish, scientists warn

The Washington Post interviewed Tony Pitcher, a UBC fisheries scientist, about a new study into how many eggs fish lay.

Pitcher, who was not involved with this study, explained that the longer a fish is, the greater the volume of its ovaries which means more eggs.