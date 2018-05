Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism: Advocate

The Canadian Press quoted Alfred Hermida, the director of UBC’s school of journalism, about a viral video showing a racist rant by a B.C. woman.

He said the social media landscape is driven by emotions.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, Yahoo, the National Post, Times Colonist, Surrey Now-Leader and North Shore News.