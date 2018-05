Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The marriage secret: It makes you richer and happier

Maclean’s cited UBC economics research for an article about the benefits of marriage.

Shawn Grover and John Helliwell found that “those who marry are more satisfied than those who remain single.”