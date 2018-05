Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Should we fear the robots?

AJung Moon, a UBC alumna and director of the Open Roboethics Institute, spoke to the Georgia Straight about robot ethics.

She dedicated her career to dissecting the complicated issues with artificial intelligence.