Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NDP’s proportional-representation referendum proposal steers clear of details

Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political science professor, spoke to the Globe and Mail about the NDP’s proportional-representation referendum.

He explained that a detailed process would have to be laid out before the referendum.