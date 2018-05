Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Housing affordability will be the ‘only issue’ in Vancouver municipal election

CBC interviewed Tsur Somerville, a UBC professor of economics, for a story about how housing affordability is the central issue in the upcoming Vancouver election.

He said though housing could be considered a human right, it doesn’t necessarily mean it should be freely handed out.