Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Founder of Chinese company with billions in B.C. assets gets 18 years for fraud

Michael Byers, a UBC political science professor, weighed in for an Associated Press article about a Chinese company that owns extensive assets in B.C.

He said the company always had strong links to the Chinese government.

The AP story appeared on CBC.