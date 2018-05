Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada reverses visa denial for Angolan anti-corruption campaigner Rafael Marques de Morais

The Globe and Mail reported that Canada reversed a visa denial for an anti-corruption activist.

Rafael Marques de Morais was the co-winner of the $100,000 Allard Prize for International Integrity from UBC.