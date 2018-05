Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Business group commissions ‘free little libraries’ to build community in downtown Vancouver

Star Vancouver interviewed Nathanael Lauster, a UBC sociology professor, about the importance of place-making projects in downtown Vancouver.

“Population has been going up for a while and it will continue go up as we build more and more housing in the downtown area,” he said.