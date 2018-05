Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why cash-strapped Canadian universities often scrap wrestling programs

CBC Saskatchewan interviewed David Wilson, the former coach of UBC’s wrestling club, about wrestling programs at Canadian universities.

He said that the wrestling team is a common target when a university needs to drop a sports club.