Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What are the educational journeys of B.C. students with special needs?

Global highlighted UBC researchers who are working to learn how well the education system is serving special needs students in B.C.

Jennifer Lloyd and Jennifer Baumbusch at the UBC school of nursing recently launched a survey on the topic.