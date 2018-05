Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC QB O’Connor to be a person of interest for CFL, NFL this season

The Canadian Press highlighted Michael O’Connor, a UBC football player who is expected to get attention from the National Football League.

“You’re talking about a player who has all the physical tools, the genetics and intellectual ability,” said UBC coach Blake Nill.

The CP story appeared on Sportsnet, TSN, Yahoo and in the National Post.