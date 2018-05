Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs

The Canadian Press reported on cancer drugs research by Bruce Carleton, director of the pharmaceutical outcomes programme at BC Children’s Hospital and a professor of pediatrics at UBC.

Carleton developed a lab test to predict whether children with cancer are susceptible to potentially life-threatening side effects from chemotherapy drugs.

The CP story appeared on CTV and in the Toronto Star.