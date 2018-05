Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New drinking water guidelines could carry hefty price tag

Pique Magazine reported on a 2016 UBC study on the issue of water in Whistler.

Loretta Li, a UBC civil engineering professor, began examining corrosion in the water system but a lack of funding meant the research was cut short.