Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Making sense of Canada’s confusing housing market

Yahoo interviewed Tom Davidoff, a professor and director of the Centre of Urban Economics and Real Estate at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the Canadian housing market.

“Any time you have a supply constraint market where you can tell a compelling demand story, you get into a real confusion about how much these places are worth, especially when interest rates are low,” he said.