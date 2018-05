Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Winners of 2018 Killam and NSERC prizes revealed

University Affairs reported that Janet Werker, a UBC psychology researcher and Canada Research Chair, was one of five winners of the 2018 Killam Prize.

Werker’s research examines language acquisition among infants who are raised in monolingual and bilingual environments.