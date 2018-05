Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO on research edge

Castanet reported that a researcher from UBC’s Okanagan campus is using computer modelling to develop better treatments for emphysema.

Joshua Brinkerhoff, an engineering professor, is using advanced simulations to learn how the early stages of emphysema can impact a patient’s ability to take in oxygen.