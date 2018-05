Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over half of food bank users more likely to have heart attacks: Study

Global featured a UBC study that found over half of people who use food banks in Vancouver are more likely to suffer non-life threatening heart attacks over the next three years.

“It’s clear from this particular sample, the people who use food banks are already experiencing other chronic life stressors,” said Jennifer Black, a UBC professor and one of the study researchers.