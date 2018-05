Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. Finance Minister could play big role in new relationship with Indigenous people

Sheryl Lightfoot, a UBC Canada Research Chair in First Nations and Indigenous Studies, spoke to the National Observer about B.C. Finance Minister Carol James and her role working with Indigenous people.

Lightfoot spoke about the complications of implementing Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action.