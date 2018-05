Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver researcher urges parents to let kids climb trees

News 1130 reported on injury-prevention work by Mariana Brussoni, a researcher at UBC and BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

Brussoni has helped launch OutsidePlay.ca so parents can assess if their own fears are getting in the way of letting their children do activities that used to be common.