Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Study of anti-depressants taken by pregnant moms shows benefits to 12-year-old children

The Vancouver Sun reported on a UBC study that examined the impacts of anti-depressants taken by pregnant mothers on their children.

Sarah Hutchison, study lead and senior author, said “there is evidence both from animal models and human studies that [anti-depressant] exposure does potentially change brain development. We don’t know what the long-term impact of what will be.”