Jerusalem artichoke’s invasive tendencies can be blamed on genetics: Study

Star Vancouver highlighted UBC research that found an invasive plants’ ability to take over new territory is in their genes.

“Learning more about evolution is very relevant when we think about the impact of climate change and species around globe having rapid changes to their environment,” said Dan Bock, the study’s lead author, who completed this research as a botany PhD candidate at UBC.