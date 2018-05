Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bishop, clergy pray over opioid overdose reversing kit at mass

Star Vancouver quoted Fiona Choi, a UBC neuroscientist who specializes in mental health and addictions, for a story about an Anglican Bishop who blessed, prayed, and laid her hands on an overdose-reversing naloxone kit in New Westminster.

“In Vancouver, because this crisis affects all walks of life, spiritual communities are seeing people within their congregations affected by the overdose crisis, whether themselves or family members,” Choi said.