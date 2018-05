Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the Earth ever have a ‘dark side’

Christa Van Laerhoven, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s physics and astronomy department, spoke to CBC Radio’s Quirks and Quarks about the orbit of the Earth.

She explained that most of the large moons in the solar system are tidally locked to their planets, including the Earth’s moon.