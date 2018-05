Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richmond to host events for nation-wide Mental Health Week

Ingrid Söchting, a director from the UBC psychology clinic, will take part in the Canadian Mental Health Association’s annual Mental Health Week, Richmond News reported.

Söchting’s area of expertise involves research on Canadian Aboriginal people and Asian immigrants to Canada.