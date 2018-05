Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More supports needed to keep Indigenous youth active: Health advocates

Rosalin Miles, a UBC kinesiology research associate, spoke to CBC about hurdles that prevent Indigenous youth from participating in organized sports, especially in remote communities.

She discussed how one barrier is parental support.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.