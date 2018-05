Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Magnetic pulses shown to successfully treat depression, UBC study finds — so why isn’t the procedure covered?

Star Vancouver reported on a UBC study that found a treatment using magnetic pulses around the brain is very successful in treating depression.

“We see that the mood improves, the ability to enjoy life gets better, sleep and appetite gets better, and there is a very significant decrease in suicidal ideation,” said Fidel Vila-Rodriguez, a psychiatrist and the study’s principal investigator.