Colombian high court grants personhood to Amazon rainforest in case against country’s government

Public Radio International interviewed David Boyd, a UBC professor of law, policy and sustainability, after the Colombian high court granted personhood to the Amazon rainforest.

He said the case is the first time a direct connection has been made between deforestation and climate change.