B.C. farmers’ market program expands to support lower-income residents and food producers

Hannah Wittman, UBC’s academic director of the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems, spoke to Star Vancouver about the expansion of B.C.’s farmer’s market program.

She discussed that a lack of living-wage jobs and affordable housing are among the biggest barriers to achieving sustainable food security.