Vancouver school tax protesters turn their anger on UBC prof

Global reported on complaints against UBC professor Thomas Davidoff, who has spoken about B.C. tax policy.

The story also reported on UBC’s support for Davidoff.

Davidoff was interviewed on the same topic on CBC’s As It Happens (27:25 mark).