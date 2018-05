Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Midland painted turtle considered to be at-risk

Eric Taylor, a UBC professor and chair of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, was interviewed for a CBC Windsor story on the midland painted turtle, recently added to the committee’s list of at-risk species.

“Typically, a large degree of the threat toward these species is roadways,” Taylor said.