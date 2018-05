Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mars Mission launching Saturday

CBC and Motherboard reported on the May 5 launch of NASA’s Mars InSight, the first interplanetary mission to lift off from the West Coast.

Catherine Johnson, a UBC professor, is a co-investigator of the international team measuring seismic activity on Mars.

“We’ve waited a long time to put a geophysical mission on Mars,” she told CBC.