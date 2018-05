Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How Canadian NHL teams beat their U.S. counterparts off the ice

James Brander, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a Financial Post story that compared U.S. and Canadian sport franchises.

“Fans all over Canada will watch NHL games on Rogers regardless of where they are, and that just doesn’t happen to anywhere near the same extent in the U.S.,” said Brander.