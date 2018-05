Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Getting into spats with co-workers? Try mindfulness

Star Metro reported on a UBC study that shows mindfulness can help employees take work stress out on the people around them and avoid conflict altogether.

“When the whole team is more mindful, the transfer between the task conflict and the relationship conflict is reduced,” said lead author Lingtao Yu.