B.C. nurses fight for access to PTSD labour laws

Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of the UBC School of Nursing, talked about nursing training for a CBC story on nurses’ access to PTSD treatment.

“The goal is to provide effective and safe practice for the patients that we work with, but also to prepare the nurses to be supportive to each other and take care of themselves,” Saewyc said.

Saewyc also spoke to BC Almanac.