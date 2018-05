Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

20 questions with Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

The Globe and Mail interviewed Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, B.C.’s former child and youth advocate who now leads UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

An Indigenous lawyer and former judge, she will also join the university’s Peter A. Allard School of Law.