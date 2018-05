Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

X-raying the Earth for precious metals

Business in Vancouver reported on CRM GeoTomography Technologies, which came out of the TRIUMF lab at UBC.

The lab operates the world’s largest cyclotron, a proton beam accelerator used for research in nuclear physics and the creation of radioactive isotopes used in nuclear medicine.